Woman strangles son, then kills self in Sawai Madhopur

Jaipur, Jul 15 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman committed suicide after strangulating her five-year-old son to death in the district, police said on Monday.

Chauth ka Bawara Circle Officer Ghanshyam Verma said Roshni killed her son Sunday evening after she had an argument with her husband Vinod.

She strangled her son and hanged him before hanging herself from the ceiling in her house, Verma said.

Preliminary investigation suggests the couple had a argument after which Vinod left for the market, the officer said.

When he returned home, he found his wife and son dead, and informed the police, the officer said.