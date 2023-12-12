Woman stripping case: Karnataka govt assures strict action, protection to victim's family

Belagavi (K'taka), Dec 12 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday assured the assembly that strict action will be taken against the culprits, who allegedly assaulted a woman, paraded her naked and tied to an electric pole in a village in this district, after her son eloped with a girl who was to get engaged with someone else.

While assuring protection to the young "lovers" and the victim's family, he also stressed the need for change in the mindset of society, for such "inhuman" incidents not to repeat.

On coming to know about their 18-year-old daughter eloping with the woman's son (aged 24), about 20 of her family members damaged the man's house at around 12.30 am on Monday in New Vantamuri village. They are then said to have dragged his 55-year-old mother, who was alone at home, outside, paraded her naked and tied her to an electricity pole.

"On getting to know about the incident, police immediately rushed to the spot, rescued the woman and took her to hospital. Also, seven people have been arrested in connection with the case and necessary legal action is being taken against them," Parameshwara said, detailing the incident in the assembly.

Stating that efforts are to find the young couple, so that they don't take any extreme step on hearing about this incident, he said, "such incidents should not happen, it is shameful for society." "Youngsters falling in love and marrying is by and large accepted by society these days, amid some incidents of honour killings....society has to change. Only police taking strong steps wont help, but police will do whatever they can...we will give protection to the young couple and the family, government will not neglect the case in any way," he added.

Parameshwara on Monday visited the victim at the hospital and the village where the incident took place.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, BJP MLA Sunil Kumar said a civilised society which regards women highly, cannot accept such incidents, and such things had not taken place in Karnataka in the recent past.

Stating that such incidents also leads to a question whether there is fear of law and police in the state, the legislator, while appreciating the police for arresting seven people in connection with this case, said, "If there was fear of police, such an incident wouldn't have taken place. Such atrocities and cruelty against women, when we are celebrating 75-years of independence, cannot be tolerated." Kumar urged the Home Minister to give free treatment to the affected woman, protection to her family, and that the government should ensure that the young couple are protected, and they don't take any extreme step.

"The government should ensure that such incidents don't repeat, and if required, the government should not hesitate to take bulldozer action against the accused (properties), like done in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Another BJP legislator Shashikala Jolle and Congress MLA Ashok Pattan, too stating that the incident is shameful for society, urged the Home Minister to ensure strict punishment for the culprits and they don't get bail. PTI KSU KSU KH