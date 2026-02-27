Woman student found hanging in hostel room in Ranchi

Ranchi, Feb 27 (PTI) A woman student of a private college here was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred within the Angara police station limits on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Sanjana Hembrom (20), a resident of Saraikela district, and she was a first year student of B.Com, they said.

"Initial investigation suggests a case of suicide. So far, no suicide note has been recovered from her room. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)," said Gautam Kumar Rajwar, officer in-charge of Angara police station.

The police have lodged an unnatural death case in the matter. Her parents have arrived in Ranchi, and further investigation into the matter is underway.