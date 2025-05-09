Woman student of Pune college arrested for `supporting Pakistan' on social media

Pune, May 9 (PTI) Pune Police on Friday arrested a 19-year-old woman student of an engineering college here for allegedly posting a message on social media in support of Pakistan, an official said.

A Hindu rightwing group had claimed that Khatija Shaikh (19) had posted the slogan "Pakistan Zindabad" among other things on her Instagram account.

Following a complaint, a case was registered against her at Kondhwa police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 152 (acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 299 (outraging religious feelings) and 352 (intentional insult intended to provoke a breach of peace).

"She has been arrested and further probe is underway," said Rajkumar Shinde, deputy commissioner of police (zone 5). PTI COR KRK