Woman succumbs to burn injuries in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 28 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman, who had allegedly set herself on fire in Udaipur district of Rajasthan after an altercation with her husband, succumbed to injuries, police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Chhagan Rajpurohit said Bhavna Yadav had suffered 80 percent burn injuries and was undergoing treatment in a hospital.

"She died last night during treatment," he said.

In a statement to police, the woman, who used to work as painter, had said hat she had poured thinner and set herself ablaze.

"She was returning home from work with her husband Gajendra on Saturday evening when both had an altercation near Surajpole chauraha. The husband, in anger, left her there alone and went away. In a fit of rage, Bhavna poured thinner and set herself on fire on the road," he said.

People present there rushed to her rescue but by then, she had suffered severe injuries. She was rushed to the MB government hospital.

The officer said the couple used to work as painters and were returning from a site when the incident happened.

He said the woman's family members were informed about the incident but they did not turn up at the hospital. They have been informed about the death. PTI SDA DV DV