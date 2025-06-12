Woman succumbs to COVID-19 in Indore; second such death in district since January

Indore: A 52-year-old woman suffering from tuberculosis and other chronic ailments has died after testing positive for coronavirus at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, an official said on Thursday.

The woman, a resident of Ratlam, passed away on Wednesday at the Manorama Raje TB (MRTB) Hospital in the city, district epidemiologist Anshul Mishra said.

"She had been battling TB, asthma and diabetes for the past several years. She was admitted to the MRTB Hospital two days ago after developing a severe cold and cough. During the treatment, she tested positive for the coronavirus infection," he said.

As the woman hailed from Ratlam, her death would be recorded as a COVID-19 fatality in that district, he added.

Indore district has reported 69 coronavirus positive cases since January this year, including the death of a 74-year-old woman in April. She was suffering from a kidney ailment.