Woman succumbs to injuries caused due to self immolation in Lucknow

Lucknow, Aug 11 (PTI) A woman, who suffered severe burn injuries in a self-immolation bid near Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence here, died during treatment at King George's Medical University (KGMU) on Sunday.

Anjali Jatav, who alleged torture by her husband and in-laws, had immolated herself on August 6 and was admitted at KGMU with third-degree burn injuries in critical condition, KGMU spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh said.

"The woman, (aged) about 40 years, was being treated at the Plastic Surgery Department. Unfortunately, she died in the afternoon," he said.

The cause of death is septic shock and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome, he said.

Police had on August 7 arrested the woman's lawyer for allegedly inciting her for immolation. Two, including the woman's husband, were also arrested in the case.

Sunil Kumar, the woman's lawyer, was arrested for allegedly inciting her for the act, police had said alleging he tried to "malign the image of police and the government".

An FIR has been lodged against Kumar at the Gautam Palli police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Lucknow Central) Raveena Tyagi had on Tuesday said Anjali Jatav, the mother of a one-year-old boy from Unnao district, had accused her husband and in-laws of subjecting her to physical as well as mental harassment.

The woman attempted to immolate herself by pouring a flammable liquid on her body near the Vikramaditya Marg within the Gautam Palli police station limits.

Police personnel extinguished the flames and got her admitted to the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital, where doctors confirmed that she had suffered 90 per cent burns.

Unnao district authorities said in a statement on Tuesday that instructions were issued to initiate action in the case, leading to the arrest of Jatav's husband and his brother on charges of harassment. PTI ABN ABN MNK MNK