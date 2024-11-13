Woman succumbs to injuries in grenade attack: J&K govt hands over Rs five lakh as gesture of support to family

Srinagar, Nov 13 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday handed over Rs five lakh as a gesture of support to the family of a woman, who succumbed to the injuries received in a grenade attack here earlier this month.

Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education Sakeena Masood visited Sumbal, Bandipora, to condole with the family of Abida Lone, who succumbed to her injuries after she was wounded in a grenade attack at a popular flea market in the city, an official spokesman said.

Masood strongly condemned this inhuman killing of Abida, who has left behind her three small children, he said.

The minister extended her deepest condolences with the family and loved ones of the deceased, he said.

Masood said the thoughts and prayers of the government are with the family and assured them all possible support from the government in the difficult time.

The minister also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul, seeking peace and solace for the family affected by this tragedy.

In a gesture of support, Masood handed over a cheque of Rs 2.5 lakh to the slain woman's husband and a FDR amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh in favour of her children for their future needs, the spokesman said.

Earlier, the family has also been presented a cheque amounting to Rs 1.25 lakh out of district Red Cross Fund Srinagar and Disaster Fund Srinagar.

The grenade attack at the Sunday market near the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) here on November 3 had left 11 others injured. PTI SSB AS AS