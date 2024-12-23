Woman sustains burns after live electric wire falls on her in Karnataka

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Dec 23 (PTI) A woman sustained burn injuries after an overhead live wire snapped and fell on her in the district headquarters town of Kalaburagi on Monday.

The woman has been admitted to a private hospital with injuries to her hands, legs and stomach.

According to police, the electric wire fell on the school bus carrying intellectually disabled children and then landed on the woman.

The incident comes close on the heels of a 14-year-old boy dying of electrocution in the town on December 13. PTI GMS GMS ROH