Woman sustains eye injury after being hit by oxygen cylinder valve in Kerala hospital

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 17 (PTI) A woman sustained serious eye injury after the valve of an oxygen cylinder detached and hit her eye at the state-run Sree Avittam Thirunal (SAT) Hospital here on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in the casualty wing, and the injured woman was reportedly a nursing assistant at the hospital.

"As per the information we received, the valve of the oxygen cylinder suddenly came off and struck one of her eyes with force. Her eye injury is said to be serious," a police officer said.

The cause of the accident is yet to be determined, he added.

The injured woman was immediately rushed to the government eye hospital here, he further stated.