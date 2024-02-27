Woman sweeper killed in bus accident

Thane, Feb 27 (PTI) A 51-year-old woman sweeper was killed after she was run over by a state transport bus at a depot in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, police said.

A case has been registered against the driver under section 304 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) under the Indian Penal Code. No arrest has been made, an official said.

The incident occurred at around 5 am when the driver reversed the bus, trapping the woman, identified as Kalinda Sharanagth, under its wheels. PTI COR NSK