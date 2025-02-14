Woman takes help of lover, associate to kill husband in MP; all three arrested

Shajapur, Feb 14 (PTI) A man was killed allegedly by his wife, her lover and one more person in Shajapur district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place in Farat Khedi village under Mohan Badodia police station limits on Wednesday, he added.

"Accused Mamta left the door of her house open to let in her lover Rahul Malviya and the latter's friend Sunil Malviya with the intention of killing her husband Mukesh Malviya (38). They slit the throat of Mukesh," Superintendent of Police Yashal Singh Rajput told reporters.

"While killing him, a finger of Rahul Malviya got chopped off and was lying on the scene of the crime. Based on leads provided by the cyber cell and an informer, Mamta, Rahul and Sunil were arrested later that night. They have confessed to the crime," the SP said. PTI COR MAS BNM