Woman talathi held for taking Rs 6,000 bribe in Raigad district

Alibag, Feb 8 (PTI) A woman talathi, or revenue department official, has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Maharashtra's Raigad district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 to do an official work, the ACB said on Thursday.

The accused, Shilpa Pawar, was arrested on Wednesday, said the anti-graft agency.

A local resident had approached the talathi office here for getting his name entered in an official document. Pawar demanded Rs 6,000 from him for making the entry in government record, it said.

He filed a complaint with the ACB's Raigad unit, which laid a trap and caught the revenue department official while accepting the bribe, said the anti-corruption agency.

A case was registered against her under the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI COR RSY