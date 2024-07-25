Woman tattooist hailing from Assam found murdered in Maharashtra; boyfriend on the run

Akola, Jul 25 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman tattooist hailing from Assam was found dead with multiple head injuries in Murtizapur town of Maharashtra's Akola district with the police suspecting her boyfriend, whom she had befriended on social media, to be killing her.

Police said her boyfriend is on the run and efforts are on to nab him.

"The victim, Shantikriya Kashyap alias Koel, was found dead with multiple head injuries inflicted by a sharp weapon, on July 24 at a house in Pratik Nagar locality of Murtijapur, where her boyfriend Kunal alias Sunny Shringare, 30, lived," an official of Murtizapur city police station said.

"Shringare is the prime suspect in the case and he is on the run," he said.

Kashyap, who hailed from Assam, had been living in Delhi with her mother for the last six years and established herself in the field of tattoo art. Over the past few months, she had been working in Mumbai, the police official said.

"As per the probe conducted so far, Kashyap and Shringare became friends through social media. Recently, he called Kashyap to Murtizapur town and promised to find a job for her. Accordingly, she arrived on July 21 and lived with him at his place. Shringare, who worked as a waiter at a local bar, lived there alone. He took her to the bar where he worked in order to find a job for her. However, the bar owner refused to employ her," he said.

"The accused had the habit of drinking liquor. On July 23 night, an argument broke out between him and Kashyap and in a fit of rage, he hit her on her head with a sharp weapon," he said.

Next morning, his neighbours called the police and informed them about the suspicious activities of Shringare. A police team came to the spot and broke open the door of his house, following which they recovered Kashyap's body, the official said.

Shringare went absconding after the murder and efforts are on to catch him, he said, adding that a case has been registered against him under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). PTI COR NP