Woman techie found dead in Telangana

Karimnagar (Telangana), Aug 31 (PTI) A 22-year old software engineer working in Hyderabad was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her residence in Korutla town of Jagtial district, police said.

According to police, the techie employed with a multinational company at Hyderabad, was working from home and was found dead at her residence on Tuesday.

Her younger sister allegedly left the house with a man on Tuesday, as per CCTV footage, police said.

Gold ornaments and Rs 2 lakh cash were also missing from the house, as per the complaint by the techie's parents, police said.

The parents of the sisters, who were in Hyderabad to attend some event, had spoken to them over phone on Monday but after not getting any response from them on Tuesday asked the neighbours to check, police said.

The neighbours noticed the techie's body on a sofa in a room and alerted the police.

Some liquor bottles were found in the house and it was suspected that there were scuffle marks on the body of the deceased, police said.

No arrests have been made so far in the case of the suspicious death of the woman techie, a senior Police official said.

The parents of the techie were away from town on that day, Superintendent of Police Eggadi Bhaskar said.

The cause of death of the techie would be known after the post-mortem report is received, he said.

As per information, the two (the techie's younger sister and the man) are moving in Hyderabad and efforts are on to catch them, police said.

"Once we get them, we can assess the cause of death of the deceased," the SP added.

Another senior police official said that a case of suspicious death was registered.

In the complaint given by her father, there is no mention that his younger daughter is missing, police said.

On reports about a purported audio message sent by the techie's sister to their younger brother in Bengaluru, police said they were investigating.

In the audio message, the younger sister is heard saying that she had got the liquor with a friend's help. Her elder sister drank half the bottle and fell asleep on the sofa even though she wanted to inform her and leave the house, she said and denied any involvement in her elder sister's death.

Teams have been formed to search the techie's sister and her phone is switched off, the official added. PTI CORR VVK SS