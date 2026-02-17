Woman, teenager swept away while crossing river in UP's Sonbhadra; bodies recovered

Sonbhadra (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) A woman and a teenage girl drowned after they slipped while crossing a river in a village under Pipri police station limits here on Monday, police said.

The bodies of the deceased were recovered on Tuesday following a search operation, they said.

Circle Officer Randhir Mishra said Rahul, a resident of Belwadah village, was crossing the river on foot along with his wife Usha (24) and niece Rinki (14) when the two women slipped on algae-covered rocks in the riverbed and fell into the water before being swept away by the current.

On receiving information, teams of the State Disaster Response Force, local police and divers launched a search operation and recovered the bodies some distance downstream, he said, adding that legal formalities are being carried out.