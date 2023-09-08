Woman thrashed to death by husband in Delhi's Hauz Qazi

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was thrashed to death allegedly by her husband in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area on Friday, police said.

Advertisment

A PCR call was received at 1.15 pm that Salman Jawahar (32) had beaten up his wife Aafreen Naaj and she was lying unconscious, they said.

When a police team rushed to the spot, they found Naaj lying unconscious in a room. She was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, a senior police officer said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Naaj, a resident of Shah Ganj in Ajmeri Gate, and Jawahar had gotten married about 10 years ago and they have a son, police said.

Advertisment

They had a strained relationship and Jawahar’s behaviour towards Naaj was not good, they said.

This afternoon, the man thrashed his wife with a wooden stick following which she became unconscious, the officer said.

A case was registered against Jawahar under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and he has been apprehended, they said, adding the spot got inspected by FSL and a crime team.

Further investigation is in progress, police said. PTI NIT NB NB