Woman threatens self-immolation at house of rape accused's kin in MP; arrested

Bhopal, Jun 8 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman allegedly threatened self-immolation at the house of the brother of a man she accused of rape in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, police said on Sunday.

The police have arrested the woman for the incident that took place in the Awadhpuri Colony on Thursday, an official said.

A video of the woman sitting on a gas stove holding a matchstick has surfaced on social media.

According to the police, the woman broke into the house using a hammer and sat on the gas stove in the kitchen with matchsticks, threatening to set herself and the house ablaze.

The police rushed to the spot and managed to get the woman to the police station, where she again created a ruckus, Awadhpuri police station in-charge Ratan Singh Parihar told PTI.

He said the woman had earlier lodged a complaint of rape against a 33-year-old man after he refused to marry her after being in a relationship with her, and he was arrested three months ago and recently got bail.

The alleged accused later moved with his wife and family to Uttar Pradesh, while his younger brother lived in the Awadhpuri area, the official said.

He said the woman was mounting pressure on the brother to call the alleged accused to Bhopal.

The woman has been booked under section 326 (g) (mischief by injury, inundation, fire, or explosive substance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which attracts a 10-year imprisonment or a life imprisonment.

She has also been charged for hindering law enforcers from performing their duties at the police station and has been sent to judicial custody, he said. PTI LAL ARU