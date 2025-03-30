Woman, three children drown in pond in Telangana

Hyderabad, Mar 30 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman and her three children drowned in a pond in Kamareddy district in Telangana, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Yellareddy mandal late Saturday when the woman was washing clothes and her children -- two daugthers -- aged nine and 10 and a 7-year-old son entered the water body to bathe.

The children apparently got stuck in a pit in the pond and began drowning and their mother rushed to rescue them, but they all drowned, a police official said.

The bodies were recovered on Sunday morning and a post-mortem was conducted, the official said. A case was registered. PTI VVK VVK KH