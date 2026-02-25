Woman, three children found murdered in outer Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) A woman and her three minor children were found murdered with a sharp-edged weapon in outer Delhi's Samaypur Badli area on Wednesday, with police suspecting the role of her husband in the killing.

The incident was reported from Chandan Park locality, where the bodies of the woman and her three children were found inside their residence, they said.

According to preliminary information, the woman's husband allegedly slit the throats of his wife and the three children before fleeing the spot.

A senior police officer said a crime team and forensic experts were rushed to the spot. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

"The matter is under investigation. Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused," the officer said.