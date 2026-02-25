Woman, three daughters found murdered in outer Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) A woman and her three minor daughters were found dead with their throats slit at their residence in outer Delhi's Samaypur Badli area on Wednesday, with police suspecting the role of the woman's husband, an official said.

Information regarding the killing of four persons -- three minor girls, aged three, four and five, and a woman, aged around 27 years -- was received at Samaypur Badli police station earlier in the day.

A police team rushed to the house where the bodies were found inside a ground floor room.

"The throats of all four victims were slit with a sharp-edged weapon," a senior police officer said.

The deceased woman was identified as Anita, wife of Munchun Kewat. The couple lived at the address with their three daughters. The family originally hails from Patna district in Bihar.

Kewat worked as a vegetable seller at Azadpur Mandi, police said.

According to officials, the bodies were first discovered by neighbours, who alerted the police.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that Kewat has been missing since early morning and is the prime suspect in the case.

Crime and forensic science laboratory (FSL) teams were called to examine the scene and collect evidence. The bodies have been sent to the mortuary for postmortem examination.

A case under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is being registered in connection with the incident.

Multiple teams have been constituted to trace and apprehend the accused.