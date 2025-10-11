Woman, three others arrested for murdering her husband, dumping body in abandoned well

Ranchi, Oct 11 (PTI) Police arrested a woman and three others for allegedly murdering her husband and dumping his body in an abandoned well in Ranchi district, an officer said on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Rambali Yadav, was allegedly killed by his wife and three others at Badhaiya around six months ago. His body was recovered from a well on October 10, the officer said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural), Praveen Pushkar, said, "The incident occurred in Badhaiya village, under the Chanho police station limits. On October 7, the victim's son, Rahul Yadav, a resident of Loharpur, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, had filed a complaint at the Chanho police station stating that something had gone wrong with his father, Rambali Yadav." The police started an investigation into the case. During the investigation, the deceased's second wife, Champa Devi alias Champa Uraon, was found to have suspicious movements. She was then taken into custody and interrogated. During interrogation, she said that her husband had sold a piece of land around six months ago and sent the money he had earned from it to his family members. It had become a point of dispute between them, the SP said.

Champa planned the murder of her husband with the help of her relative, Vishnu Uraon. Two others were also involved in this. The deceased's body, which had been buried in a well in a farmland, was recovered and has been sent for post-mortem examination, the police said.

Champa Devi has confessed to the crime, they said.

The police have arrested all four persons who were involved in this case. The police have also recovered a country-made pistol, three 7.65 mm bullets, and two bikes from their possession. PTI RPS RPS RG