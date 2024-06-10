Woman, three-year-old son found hanging in house in Rajasthan village

Jaipur, Jun 10 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman and her three-year-old son were found hanging in their house in a village in Rajasthan's Banswara district on Monday, police said.

Shakuntala (24) and her son Piyush (3) were found hanging from a noose near the stairs in the house in Kundla Khurd village, Ambapura SHO Kalu Lal said.

He said that no suicide note has been recovered from the house.

The exact reason will be revealed when the father and husband of the deceased arrive here. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the hospital for post-mortem, he added.

The SHO said that the husband of the deceased works in Hyderabad and the father-in-law had gone to the field at the time of the incident while the mother-in-law had gone to work as a labourer.

The father of the deceased works as a labourer in Maharashtra, he added.

The SHO said the post-mortem will be conducted when the father and husband of the deceased arrive.

No case has been registered in this regard yet, police said.