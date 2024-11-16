Woman tied up, husband murdered at home in UP's Etawah

Etawah, (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) A man was killed after some people barged into his house here, tied up his wife and slit his throat, police said on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Manoj Jatav (45), police said.

According to police, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, some unknown people entered Jatav's house in Gapchia village when he was asleep with his wife.

The attackers tied the woman's hands and feet with a rope. They slit Jatav's throat with a sharp-edged weapon in front of his wife and fled, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar Verma said.

After the murder, the wife somehow managed to inform the police. They rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Jatav worked as a security guard in Delhi and had come home for a few days, Verma said.

No arrests have been made so far. The matter is under investigation, Verma added. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG