Woman, toddler saved at Dudhsagar waterfalls, among 27 rescued in Goa over week-end

Panaji, Oct 25 (PTI) A woman and her baby daughter were saved from drowning at Dudhsagar waterfalls while a Russian woman was rescued off the Mandrem beach in Goa over the week-end, officials said on Wednesday.

As many as 27 persons were rescued at different tourist spots over the extended week-end that included the Dussehra holiday.

Drishti Marine, a life-saving agency appointed by the Goa government to keep vigil at tourist spots, said in a release that a Kolkata-based woman and her 11-month-old daughter were rescued after the woman slipped on the rocks near the waterfalls.

While the woman managed to find her way out of the water, lifesaver Babu Gavli saved the baby, it said.

A 55-year-old Russian woman was rescued off Mandrem beach after a rough current pulled her into the sea.

At Palolem, a 43-year-old man from Karnataka was rescued after his kayak overturned. PTI RPS KRK