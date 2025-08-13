Woman, toddler son among 4 killed in 2 separate accidents in J-K

Jammu, Aug 13 (PTI) Four persons, including two students and a woman and her two-year-old son, were killed in two separate road accidents in Samba and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

Sunny Kumar (19) from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and Joginder Kumar (19) from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, both Class-12 students, were killed on the spot after a school bus hit their motorcycle near Sarore Adda in Samba at 2.40 pm on Wednesday, the officials said.

The driver of the school bus abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene after the accident, they said.

Sunny and Joginder, whose parents work in the Bari Brahmana industrial estate, were on their way to Samba when the accident occurred, the officials said, adding that a hunt is on to trace and arrest the bus driver who was reportedly driving rashly.

In another incident, a woman and her toddler son were killed after the SUV they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Rajouri late on Tuesday night, the officials said.

The husband of the woman, who was reportedly driving the SUV, is missing and efforts are on to trace him, they said.

The accident took place near Lathi village when the Mahindra XUV300 with three persons on board was moving from Moughala towards Khawas, the officials said.

Lalita Devi (25) and her two-year-old son were found dead by the rescuers, while there was no trace of Baljeet Singh, the husband, the officials said, adding that efforts are underway to trace the man.

Police have launched a probe into the matter after registering a case, they said. PTI COR TAS ARI