Woman, toddler son found dead in Rajasthan's Rajsamand; probe on

Jaipur, Feb 19 (PTI) The body of a woman who went missing last week was found in a pond, while her toddler son was discovered dead in a forest area in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused, Govind Singh, allegedly murdered the woman, Priyanka, 22, and her son.

On the night of February 11, she had eloped with Govind, with whom she was in regular contact and allegedly had an illicit relationship, police said.

Bhim SHO Sawai Singh said that after Priyanka escaped with her one-and-a-half-year-old son, Aryan, a missing person report was registered on February 12.

During the investigation, Priyanka's call records revealed that she had been in regular contact with Govind, they said.

Acting on this, police detained Govind on Wednesday, and during questioning, he confessed to having killed both Priyanka and her son and revealed dumping their bodies in a pond and in a forest area, respectively.

Following this, police conducted a search operation at both locations on Thursday and discovered the bodies, Singh said.

The forest area where the boy's body was found is about 20 km away from the pond.

Police have registered a murder case at the Bhim police station and sent the bodies for postmortem.

Police are questioning the accused to determine the motive behind the murders, they said.