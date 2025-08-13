Woman, toddler son killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, Aug 13 (PTI) A woman and her two-year-old son were killed after the SUV they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Wednesday.

The husband of the woman, who was reportedly driving the SUV, is missing and efforts are on to trace him, they said.

The accident took place late on Tuesday night near Lathi village when the Mahindra XUV300 with three persons on board was moving from Moughala towards Khawas, the officials said.

Lalita Devi (25) and her two-year-old son were found dead by the rescuers, while there was no trace of Baljeet Singh, the husband, the officials said, adding that efforts are underway to trace the man.

Police have launched a probe into the matter after registering a case, they said. PTI COR TAS ARI