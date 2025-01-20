Woman tortured on suspicion of black magic: Five held in Amravati

Amravati, Jan 20 (PTI) Five persons were arrested in Amravati in Maharashtra after a 77-year-old woman was thrashed, forced to drink urine and branded with an iron rod on December 30, a police official said on Monday.

The five, including a police 'patil' (village liaison of police), were held under the Maharashtra Black Magic Act on Sunday after her son and daughter-in-law complained to senior officials, he said.

As per the couple, the woman was accused of practising black magic by a mob that barged into her house, the official said.

"She was forced to drink urine and consume dog excreta. She was also paraded with a garland of slippers around her neck," he said. PTI COR CLS BNM