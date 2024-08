New Tehri (U'khand), Aug 12 (PTI) A woman tourist from Uttar Pradesh was swept away by strong currents of the Ganga in the Muni ki Reti area of this Uttarakhand district on Monday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police JR Joshi said the woman was identified as Chameli Devi from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.

The incident occurred at Janki Pul ghat, he said and added that personnel of the State Disaster Response Force were scouring the river in search of her. PTI COR ALM SHB SZM