Woman tourist's death in tent collapse: Two arrested

Wayanad, May 16 (PTI) Two people were arrested in connection with the death of a woman tourist in a tent collapse at a resort in this hill district, police said on Friday.

Police arrested Swachanth and Anurag, the manager and supervisor of the resort, respectively, and they charged them with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, they said.

The shocking death of the woman tourist had occurred at a resort located near a forested area in Meppadi panchayat in the wee hours of Thursday.

Nishma, a native of the neighbouring Malappuram district had died after the tent, reportedly constructed using wooden poles and thatched with grass, collapsed.

Her three friends also sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

"The manager and the supervisor of the resort were taken into custody for interrogation on Thursday. Their arrests were recorded later," a police officer said.

Both of them were remanded to judicial custody till May 28, police added. PTI LGK ADB