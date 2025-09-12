Woman traffic constable goes missing in Bhubaneswar for a week, family approaches police

Bhubaneswar, Sep 12 (PTI) The police are investigating the disappearance of a 25-year-old woman traffic constable posted in Bhubaneswar on September 6, an official said on Friday.

The missing constable has been identified as Subhamitra Sahoo, a native of Paradip area in Jagatsinghpur district, the police said.

Sukanti Sahoo, the mother of the constable, lodged a missing person’s report at the Capital police station here on September 7.

On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation.

As per the complaint, Shubhamitra came from home for her duty in Bhubaneswar, which started at 10 am and ended at 7 pm. However, she has not returned home since then.

As the constable is yet to be found, her family members met the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh on Friday, requesting the officer to expedite efforts to locate Subhamitra.

“On the basis of the missing report, we are continuing the investigation to trace her,” Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said. PTI BBM NN