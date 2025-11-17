Woman trampled to death by herd of elephants in J’khand’s Bokaro district

Bokaro (Jharkhand), Nov 17 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman was trampled to death by a herd of elephants in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district, a forest official said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Kharkanda village, located in a dense forest under Jageshwar Bihar police outpost, on Sunday night. The herd also damaged several houses in the village, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjho Devi.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Sandeep Shinde said a herd of 42 elephants was roaming within the forest, causing intermittent damages.

"Rescue teams have been called to drive the herd from the area. Two teams from Bokaro and Ramgarh districts in the state and one from Bankura district in West Bengal are reaching the spot. They will help drive the herd out of the forest," he said.

He added that the herd might have come from the forests of Chhattisgarh.

Shinde said the family of the deceased was given immediate assistance of Rs 25,000, and after the post-mortem examination of the body, the remaining compensation amount of Rs 3.74 lakh will be provided.