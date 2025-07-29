Woman trampled to death by herd of elephants in J'khand's Palamu

Medininagar, Jul 29 (PTI) A 52-year-old woman was trampled to death by a herd of elephants in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday, a forest department official said.

The incident occurred at Salaiya village when the woman was working in a field, he said.

The deceased was identified as Samudri Kunwar.

"Two women were grazing their goats near their residence when a herd of three elephants surrounded them all of a sudden. Kunwar was trampled to death, while the other managed to escape," Manika Forest Range Officer Thakur Paswan said.

Pawan said her family was provided Rs 50,000 as immediate relief.

The Jharkhand government provides a compensation of Rs 4 lakh in case of death in an elephant attack, he said. PTI CORR SAN RBT