Woman trampled to death by wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Korba

Korba, Jun 10 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Monday, a forest official said.

The attack occurred in the Kudmura forest range in the morning, he said.

The victim, Yado Bai Kanwar, and her husband, Vriksh Ram Kanwar, were walking to Girari village nearby when they encountered an elephant, the official said.

While the husband managed to escape, the elephant caught hold of the victim and trampled her to death, he said.

The man alerted villagers and authorities, following which forest and police personnel reached the spot, the official said.

The kin of the deceased were given an instant relief amount of Rs 25,000, and the remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be disbursed after completing the necessary formalities, the official added.

Human-elephant conflicts in the state, particularly in the northern part, have been a cause of concern for the last decade.

Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, Mahasamund, Dhamtari, Gariaband, Balod and Balrampur are some districts facing the menace.

According to the forest department, around 260 people have died in elephant attacks in the state in the last three years.