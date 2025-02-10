Woman trampled to death by wild elephant in Kerala's Idukki district

Idukki (Kerala), Feb 10 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman was killed in an attack by a wild elephant near Peruvanthanam in Idukki district on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sofia, wife of Ismail, a resident of Kompanpara under Peruvanthanam panchayat.

Police said the incident took place at around 6 pm near a tea estate when the woman went to bathe in a stream along the forest border.

When she failed to return for a long time, her son went searching for her and found her trampled to death by a wild elephant near the stream, police added.

The woman may have inadvertently come face-to-face with the elephant, triggering the attack, police said.

Meanwhile, residents staged a protest, demanding a solution to the recurring wild elephant attacks in the area. PTI ARM SSK ARM SSK KH