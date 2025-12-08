Woman trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand’s Khunti

Ranchi, Dec 8 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Jharkhand’s Khunti district on Monday, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Mariam Kongadi, a resident of Digri Dahutoli village under Rania police station limits.

Vikash Kumar Jaiswal, officer-in-charge of Rania police station, said, "The victim was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants. A post-mortem examination of the deceased was conducted at Sadar Hospital, Khunti. The body has been handed over to the family members." He added that the incident occurred around 2 am when the victim came out of her house and went towards the paddy fields.

Forest guard Avinash Lugun said the forest department handed over a cheque of Rs 50,000 to the victim’s family members immediately after the incident. The remaining compensation of Rs 3.50 lakh will be given after completion of paperwork.

The state government gives Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the victim's family in case of death in an elephant attack. PTI RPS RPS MNB