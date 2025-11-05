Woman trapped between rock and tree rescued after five hours in Odisha

Sambalpur (Odisha), Nov 5 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman was trapped in between a big rock and a giant tree while attempting to pass through a narrow route for performing a puja inside a cave on the occasion of Kartik Purnima in Odisha’s Sambalpur district on Wednesday, a fire service officer said.

The woman, Sujata Meher of Marangabahal village within Jujumara police limits, was rescued by fire services personnel after being trapped for over five hours, the officer said.

On the occasion of ‘Kartik Purnima’, a large number of people visit the hills to perform puja. Sujata also visited the place and was trapped while returning after having a 'darshan'.

On receiving information, fire service personnel from Maneswar and Jujumura stations reached the spot and rescued her. She was taken to a hospital, where her health condition is stated to be stable, the officer added.