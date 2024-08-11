Woman tries to attack former lover with 'acid' in run-up to his wedding

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 11 (PTI) A disgruntled 44-year-old widow's alleged attempt to attack her former lover with 'acid' in the run-up to his wedding in Nandalur on Sunday ended up in the marriage getting cancelled, a police official said.

Around 11 am, Jaya, a former software engineer from Tirupati, who has a 22-year-old son, came to the venue of the wedding at Aravapalli village in Nandalur mandal to confront Sheikh Syed (32), who was preparing to marry another woman without her knowledge.

According to police, both were in a relationship for about 10 years but in the last three years Syed had left for Kuwait to work as a driver. He returned to India and was ready to get married on Sunday.

"During the confrontation, Syed declared that he would not stay with Jaya and in a fit of rage she tried to attack him with bathroom cleaning acid but he dodged it. The acid fell on Syed's aunt," the police official told PTI.

As it was a bathroom cleaning acid, Syed's aunt did not suffer any serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the bridegroom retaliated with a ceremonial knife used as an adornment during weddings, leading to minor injuries to Jaya, whose last name is not known.

Police registered cases against both under relevant sections and arrested them.