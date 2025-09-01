Woman tries to break ATM to fund education fees of nephew, arrested

Jabalpur, Sep 1 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman allegedly tried to break a cash chest at an ATM with a rod, apparently to pay fees for her nephew, who risked expulsion from his school in Jabalpur, leading to her arrest, a police officer said on Monday.

The investigation stemmed from a complaint received by the police on Saturday night about an unsuccessful attempt to damage an ATM in the Sanjeevani Nagar area, said police station in-charge B D Dwivedi.

Police traced and arrested the woman through a CCTV camera grab.

"She told police that she lived in Mathura with her husband. She had come to her sister's house in Sanjeevani Nagar, where she learnt that her nephew, a class 11 student, risked expulsion from school due to non-payment of fees. She then took him along to the ATM to attempt the theft," police said.

A court on Monday remanded the woman in judicial custody, while the teenage boy was sent to a correctional home, police said.

Police recovered a rod, a spanner, and other tools from the woman's possession.