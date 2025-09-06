Woman tries to immolate herself in Lucknow over dispute with filmmaker

Lucknow, Sep 6 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman tried to immolate herself in the Gautampalli area here on Saturday allegedly over police inaction in her complaint against a Haryanvi filmmaker, police said.

Bhavna Rani alias Bhavya was about to pour a flammable liquid on herself when police posted there stopped her.

The resident of Pilkuwa in Hapur was taken to the Gautampalli Police Station.

Her elder sister, Aarti Verma, and her 4-year-old son were also brought to the station.

According to police, Bhavna Rani used to work in films with a Haryanvi filmmaker Uttar Kumar.

The two fell out in 2024 after a dispute, and Bhavna Rani filed a complaint against Kumar at the Shalimar Police Station in Ghaziabad.

Police found no evidence of a crime and the investigating officer submitted a final report to the court.

Bhavna Rani said she tried to set herself on fire in protest against the closure, police said.