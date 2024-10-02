Woman tries to meet PM Modi at Hazaribag meeting venue, removed

Hazaribag (Jharkhand): A woman attempted to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his rally in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh to press for her demands, but was removed by security personnel and BJP volunteers, police said.

The incident occurred when Modi was addressing a gathering during the concluding function of saffron party’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ at Gandhi Maidan here.

In a purported video which went viral, she was seen standing on a box close to the stage and trying to wrap her dupatta around her neck while the BJP volunteers as well as security personnel brought her down.

While a scuffle was on between the sides, the Prime Minister's address was heard in the video clip. Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Singh said that the woman wanted to handover a memorandum to the Prime Minister by herself, but security personnel did not allow her.

Singh, however, denied that she was wrapping the dupatta around her neck.

Earlier, the woman was seen holding a hand-written poster, in which she demanded, among others, a veterinary hospital at Domchanch in the state’s Koderma district and installation of street lights.

In the poster, she identified herself as Kusum Sahu, a resident of Domchanch, and claimed that she reached the venue on foot from Koderma.

Deputy Inspector General Sunil Bhaskar said that the entire area was barricaded and covered with full security so that nobody could reach the Prime Minister.