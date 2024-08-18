Woman, two children found dead in Bihar

Hilsa (Bihar), Aug 18 (PTI) A woman and her two children were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bihar's Nalanda district where locals alleged that her husband might have killed them before fleeing the area, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place in a village, falling under the Hilsa police station limits, where the woman, in her early 30s, was found hanging from the ceiling of her house, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar.

"Her son and daughter, aged between 10 and 12 years, were also found nearby with marks on the neck suggesting that they have been strangulated," the deputy SP said.

Neighbours claimed that the woman and her husband used to quarrel frequently, and "they suspected him of having killed his wife and children in a fit of rage", the officer said.

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and an investigation has been launched, taking into account all possible angles. A search is also on for the man," the deputy SP added. PTI NAC BDC