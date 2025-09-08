Woman, two children found dead in J-K’s Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, Sep 8 (PTI) A woman and two children were found dead in the Banihal area in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The cause of their death is yet to be ascertained.

The bodies were found lying at Rattan Bass, about three kms from Banihal town along Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

They said the woman is middle-aged and the children – a boy and a girl – between seven and 10 years of age.

A police party and forensic experts have rushed to the scene and further details, including the cause of death are awaited, the officials said.