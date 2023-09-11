Woman, two children killed, one injured as container truck collides with autorickshaw in Beed

Beed, Sep 11 (PTI) A woman and her two minor sons were killed, and one person was injured when a container truck collided with their autorickshaw in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The accident took place in a ghat section near Ghatsavli village in Beed taluka around 8 pm on Sunday, an official said.

A speeding container truck collided with the three-wheeler, killing three of its occupants and seriously injuring one, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Nasreen Azim Sheikh (35) and her sons Numan (12) and Adnan (10), the official said.

The victims were residents of Islampura in Beed city, and were travelling towards their home from Dharur taluka, he said.

The truck that crashed fell on the side of the road. Personnel from the Pimpalner police station rushed to the spot following the accident, the official added. PTI COR ARU