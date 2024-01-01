Woman, two daughters end lives in Gujarat's Morbi; son had hanged self a year ago

Morbi, Jan 1 (PTI) A woman and her two daughters allegedly committed suicide on Monday morning in Gujarat's Morbi district, a police official said.

Advertisment

Manjulaben Khandekha (45) and her daughters Anjana (23) and Sejal (19) hanged themselves in their home in Wankaner, Sub Inspector Dharmishtha Kanani said.

Manjulaben's 21-year-old son had committed suicide after failing to clear a competitive examination around a year ago and she and her daughters kept to themselves since the tragedy, the official said.

The three deaths took place when Manjulaben's husband had left for work, Kanani said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem and further probe into the incident is underway, Kanani added. PTI COR KA BNM BNM