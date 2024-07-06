Woman, two daughters, kin killed as truck hits autorickshaw in MP's Shahdol

Bhopal, Jul 6 (PTI) A woman and her two daughters and one more person were killed in Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh after a truck hit their autorickshaw, which had overturned while trying to save cattle on the road, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place between Rungta and Pakaria villages on National Highway number 43 on Friday night, Budhar police station in charge Sanjay Jaiswal said.

"The autorickshaw overturned while trying to dodge cattle on the road. A truck then hit it, killing a woman identified as Roshni and her two daughters. The fourth deceased is a kin of Roshni. Two occupants of the autorickshaw were injured and have been admitted in Shahdol medical college hospital," he said.

The truck driver fled from the scene and a reward of Rs 30,000 has been announced by the Shahdol zone additional director general for his arrest, Superintendent of Police Kumar Prateek told PTI.

Further probe into the accident is underway, the SP added. PTI COR ADU BNM