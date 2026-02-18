Woman, two minor daughters drown in river in Gujarat

Gir Somnath, Feb 18 (PTI) A woman and her two minor daughters drowned in a river in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district on Wednesday after slipping into the water, police said.

The bodies of the deceased, identified as 36-year-old Ilaben Vaish and her daughters, aged nine and seven, were recovered from the Shingoda river in Kodinar taluka, they said.

They belonged to Adpokar village, the police said.

"Ilaben had gone to wash clothes at the river around 12.30 pm. Her two daughters were with her at that time. But all three of them accidentally fell into the river and drowned," an official said.

The deceased woman's husband is a bus driver.

An accidental death report has been filed and further investigation is underway, the police said. PTI KVM NP