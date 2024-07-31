Woman, two minor daughters found dead at home in MP's Sagar; murder suspected

Sagar (MP), Jul 31 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman and her two minor daughters were found dead at their residence in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city, with the police suspecting it to be a case of murder.

The bodies of the victims were found in a pool of blood at their house located in Nepal Palace area under Civil Line police station limits on Tuesday night, an official said.

The deceased were identified as Vandana and her daughters Avantika (8) and Anvika (3).

"Vandana lived with her husband Vishesh Patel and their two daughters in Nepal Palace area. On Tuesday night, the bodies of Vandana and their one daughter were found lying in the kitchen, while that of the younger daughter in the bedroom," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjeev Uikey said.

"Prima facie, it is a case of murder and an FIR has been registered in this connection," he said.

Around 10 teams have been formed to investigate the case, he said.

The deceased woman's husband works in the district hospital, sources said. PTI ADU NP