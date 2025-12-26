Woman, two minor sons found hanging at their home in MP's Sagar

Sagar (MP), Dec 26 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman and her two minor sons were found hanging at their house in a village located in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Dhonai village under Rahli police station limits, about 50 km from the district headquarters, they said.

It came to light in the morning when other members of the family returned home from the fields and found the victims hanging inside a room, a police official said.

A police team reached the spot after being alerted. The bodies were taken down and sent to a community health centre, Rahli police station house officer Sunil Sharma told PTI.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and investigation is underway, he said, adding that prima facie, domestic discord is the reason behind the deaths.

The statements of their family members are being recorded, he said.

A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team from Sagar district headquarters reached the scene and collected evidence, the SHO said.

Medical Officer Dr Basant Nema told reporters that the deceased were identified as Rachna Rajesh Lodhi and her sons Ram (2) and Rishabh (5). The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem, he added.

The deceased woman's brother, Ravindra Lodhi, said his family members received information in the morning that his sister was found dead along with her two children.

"Whether it is suicide or murder will be clear after the investigation," SHO Sharma said.

The exact reason behind the incident is being ascertained, he added. PTI COR LAL NP